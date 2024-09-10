Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Down 5.3%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.46. Approximately 39,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 347,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $732.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $5,641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 369.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

