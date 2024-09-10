Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

PINE opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $254.89 million, a PE ratio of -467.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.42.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,613 shares of company stock worth $323,882. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

