American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of American Express by 969.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after acquiring an additional 546,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The company has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.57.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

