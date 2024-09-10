American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.91 and its 200-day moving average is $234.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

