American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.95

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.95 and last traded at $137.23, with a volume of 10171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.