AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 746,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,343,928. The company has a market cap of $626.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

