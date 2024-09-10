AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $444,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 25,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

