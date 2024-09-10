Analysts Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Price Target at $139.50

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $1.0206 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

