Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $12.75

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

