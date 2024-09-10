Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target at $20.60

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MeridianLink

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.