Andra AP fonden Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE AXP opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

