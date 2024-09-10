Andra AP fonden Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.