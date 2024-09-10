Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $40,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $911,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

