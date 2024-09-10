Andra AP fonden Has $25.36 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $357.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

