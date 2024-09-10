Andra AP fonden Sells 15,700 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,874,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $420.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.18.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

