ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.33.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $309.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

