Anthony John Kinnon Sells 250,000 Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR) Stock

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Kinnon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.
Shares of IFR stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. International Frontier Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12.
