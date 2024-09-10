Anthony John Kinnon Sells 250,000 Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR) Stock

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Kinnon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

Shares of IFR stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. International Frontier Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

