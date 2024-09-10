Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.
ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($32.95) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.00) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,967.14 ($25.72).
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
