Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $220.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 171,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Invesco LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

