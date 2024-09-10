Aragon Price Reaches $5.88 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $253.85 million and $1.15 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00010166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

