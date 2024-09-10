Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. 2,341,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,740,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

