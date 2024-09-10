Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

ARKR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. Ark Restaurants accounts for approximately 2.3% of CM Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

