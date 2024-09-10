Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $502.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.05 and a 200 day moving average of $488.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

