Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.