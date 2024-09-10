Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

