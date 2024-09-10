ASOS (LON:ASC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 300 ($3.92).
ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.41) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 417.50 ($5.46).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
