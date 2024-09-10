ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.41) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.50 ($5.46).

Get ASOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS Company Profile

Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 10.83 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 420.37 ($5.50). 570,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 365.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 360.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £500.70 million, a P/E ratio of -211.96, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 328.84 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 453.80 ($5.93).

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.