ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.41) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.50 ($5.46).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
