Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.15

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 14953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.08.
APR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.57.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
