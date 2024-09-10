Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Gap Up to $66.76

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.76, but opened at $68.19. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF shares last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 27,620 shares changing hands.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 84,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,791,000.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

