Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Raised to $12.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

CDMO stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 383,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $682.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $18,425,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 51.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,673,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 904,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5,631.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 713,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,099,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after buying an additional 695,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

