Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

ACLS opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $183.13. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

