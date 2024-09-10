Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $678.56 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00007877 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $678.56 million and $17.29 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,587.19 or 0.99920971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,462,830 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,448,073.39450133 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.48795895 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $19,333,797.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

