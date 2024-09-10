Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.52 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00007923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $675.15 million and $18.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.31 or 0.99985014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,458,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,448,073.39450133 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.48795895 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $19,333,797.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.