Balancer (BAL) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Balancer (BAL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $113.26 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,896,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,635,907 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

