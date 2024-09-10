Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after buying an additional 87,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $292.20 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $293.27. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.66 and a 200 day moving average of $261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

