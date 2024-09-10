Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,112 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

