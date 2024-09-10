Balentine LLC Sells 519 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.