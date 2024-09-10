Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Acquires 7,392 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 6.8% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

