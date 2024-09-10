Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Sells 1,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VWO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

