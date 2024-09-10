Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

TLH opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

