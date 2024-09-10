Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
IUSV stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
