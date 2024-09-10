Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.