Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,593 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

