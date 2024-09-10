Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 681 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,953.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,846 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,401,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 796,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IDEV opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

