Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $4.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

