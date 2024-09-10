Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $567,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.