Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.