Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $362.35 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $362.35 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.50 or 0.04110015 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00042073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,939,795 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,239,795 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

