Beldex Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $363.11 million and $1.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.98 or 0.04107739 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00041882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,947,225 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,247,225 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

