B&I Capital AG Buys 322,033 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

B&I Capital AG grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322,033 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for about 2.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 439,331 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $18,489,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

